Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session

Xinhua) 16:19, March 06, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday afternoon visited national political advisors from the sectors of agriculture and welfare and social security, who are attending the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participated in their joint group meeting, and listened to their comments and suggestions.

