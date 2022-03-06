Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Xinhua) 10:14, March 06, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, joins deputies from Jiangxi Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders on Saturday attended deliberations at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

They included Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, as well as Vice President Wang Qishan.

They stressed the significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and of defining the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

They also gave their support for the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the session.

When joining NPC deputies from Jiangxi Province in a group deliberation, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core rallied and led Party members and Chinese people of all ethnic groups and made new major achievements in the cause of the Party and the country over the past year.

Li urged efforts to uphold the Party's overall leadership, improve the quality of the work of the people's congresses and set the stage for the 20th National Congress of the CPC with concrete actions.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, joined deputies from Sichuan Province in deliberation. Stressing implementing the new development philosophy in a full and faithful manner, Wang called for new steps in serving for and integrating in the new pattern of development and new breakthroughs in advancing high-quality development.

Continuous efforts should be made to maintain ethnic and religious harmony and stability, Wang added.

When talking to NPC deputies from Hebei Province, Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called for efforts to further promote development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, advance the construction of the Xiong'an New Area and deliver a solid performance in work related to the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Wang also stressed the importance of aligning the efforts of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements with rural vitalization endeavors while focusing on solving the pressing difficulties of the people.

While deliberating with Heilongjiang Province deputies, Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, highlighted the need to revolve around the decisions made by the central Party leadership while strengthening supervision over major policies and missions identified in the government work report.

Zhao also called for promoting in-depth development of full and strict governance of the Party and take actions to pave the way for the Party's 20th national congress.

Deliberating with Shaanxi Province deputies, Vice Premier Han Zheng said China should actively roll out measures conducive to stabilizing the macroeconomy.

Han also stressed efforts to enhance regular epidemic prevention and control.

Speaking to national lawmakers from Hunan Province, Vice President Wang Qishan highlighted the need for a strong leadership core as China is in a crucial stage toward national rejuvenation.

He urged efforts to turn confidence into perseverance, determination and motivation for solving the pressing difficulties of the people and continuously accumulate people's trust in the CPC Central Committee.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, joins deputies from Sichuan Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, joins deputies from Hebei Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, joins deputies from Heilongjiang Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joins deputies from Shaanxi Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan joins deputies from Hunan Province in a group deliberation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

