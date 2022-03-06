Grassroots voice heard at China's annual "two sessions"

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Huang Xihua is inquisitive. She always keeps abreast of hot topics and takes careful notes.

The 56-year-old, from south China's Guangdong Province, is better known as "Sister Flower" online with about 700,000 followers on the Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo. In Chinese, people often use the word "sister" to describe a warm-hearted female neighbor.

Huang has taken up multiple roles at work, but one identity has never changed over the past two decades -- a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

Now Huang has opened accounts on almost all major social media platforms. Whether it is Weibo, Douyin, or WeChat, she updates frequently and has active interactions.

"My eyes are focused on whichever platform that grabs the most attention," said the veteran internet surfer. "There are about a billion internet users in China. As an NPC deputy, we should listen to their voices."

Huang's proposals always center on the livelihood of the people, ranging from treating water and noise pollution in rural areas to free expressway use during the Spring Festival travel rush.

"I read every comment and message sent to me on the internet. While offline, I enjoy chatting with ordinary people and listening to their concerns," she said. "All my proposals come from the people."

This year, Huang's proposal is about introducing more supportive child-rearing measures, such as offering childcare and medical care subsidies, to build a more birth-friendly society.

Huang is among thousands of NPC deputies and national political advisors at this year's "two sessions," the annual meetings of the NPC and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

With a people-first philosophy, the Communist Party of China has pursued happiness for the people as its mission and considered its close bond with the people as its most significant political strength. At annual "two sessions," which set primary economic targets, topics related to people's wellbeing, such as employment, housing, child policy, education, and elderly care, are discussed.

Since the previous annual session of the top political advisory body, more than 6,100 suggestions have been submitted. Of the 5,039 suggestions filed, 99.8 percent have been handled.

Topics related to people's wellbeing are highlighted in this year's government work report, ranging from improving education fairness and quality, promoting comprehensive rural revitalization and consolidating poverty-elimination achievements, to enriching people's intellectual and cultural lives.

Xu Ziqiang, a doctor and national political advisor from central China's Hunan Province, is happy for his patients after hearing that government subsidies for basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents will increase this year.

"With a larger reimbursement ratio, the burden of medical treatment will be further reduced," he said.

Having worked in a community in Shanghai's Changning District for nearly three decades, Zhu Guoping witnessed the neighborhood's transformation.

"Social governance is getting more and more refined, and our living conditions are getting more and more comfortable. It used to be hard to see a doctor in major hospitals, but now the community hospital is at the doorstep. Old-age care was once a big issue, but now the number of nursing homes is increasing year by year," said Zhu, who is also an NPC deputy.

Zhu still stays in the community even after retirement. "Community work boils down to serving the people," Zhu said. "When residents have any difficulty or advice, I listen carefully and try my best to solve it. If it is beyond my capability, I'll bring them to the two sessions."

