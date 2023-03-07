Home>>
Chinese FM calls for win-win cooperation between China, Japan
(Xinhua) 12:34, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan should promote win-win cooperation and jointly ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
