China willing to work with Japan to deepen low-carbon cooperation: official

Xinhua) 09:24, February 12, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Japan to continue promoting cooperation in green development, a senior Chinese official said Saturday.

He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the remarks in a keynote speech to the 16th China-Japan Comprehensive Forum on Energy Saving and Environmental Protection.

Collaborations in low-carbon industries and technologies will be furthered, while relevant policy dialogues and people-to-people exchanges will be strengthened, He said.

He said China would speed up the green transformation of its development, advance the prevention and treatment of pollution and ramp up energy conservation as it advances carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

The forum, held online and offline in Beijing, is co-organized by the NDRC, the Ministry of Commerce, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Japan-China Economic Association.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)