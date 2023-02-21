Home>>
Chinese vice FM to visit Japan for bilateral dialogue, consultation
(Xinhua) 10:33, February 21, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong will visit Japan on Feb. 21 to hold a bilateral security dialogue and a regular diplomatic consultation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
As agreed by both countries, Sun will hold the 17th China-Japan security dialogue and the 29th regular diplomatic consultation with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing.
The two sides will have an extensive and in-depth exchange of views on China-Japan relations, defense and security policy, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Wang added.
