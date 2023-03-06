Manufacturing industry indispensable to China at all times: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province, at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the manufacturing industry is an indispensable sector to China at all times.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

Currently, China's manufacturing industry boasts a complete range of sectors and categories, said Xi.

China will strive to develop high-end manufacturing to realize all-around improvement, and provide full support for its development, he said.

