Xi calls for fostering children's confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics

Xinhua) 08:58, March 06, 2023

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for more efforts to cultivate children's confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

