Xi stresses high-quality development in China's modernization endeavor

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province, at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Sunday that high-quality development is the first and foremost task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, and better coordinate the effective upgrade in quality with the appropriate expansion in quantity in economic development, Xi said.

The country must unswervingly deepen reform and opening up and transform the development model to accelerate the formation of sustainable institutions and mechanisms for high-quality development, said Xi.

China's development must serve to continuously strengthen the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, Xi said.

He spoke approvingly of the government work report, and recognized the achievements Jiangsu Province made in various areas including economic and social development and Party building in the past five years.

Speeding up efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology is the path China must take to advance high-quality development, said Xi.

To open up new areas and new arenas in development and foster new growth drivers and new strengths in face of fierce international competition, China should ultimately rely on scientific and technological innovation.

Building self-reliance and strength in science and technology is key to building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects within the set time frame, Xi added.

He called for accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, furthering cooperation between industries, universities and research institutes, supporting top scientists to lead original and pioneering research to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs, and ensuring self-reliance in major areas and key links.

Efforts must be made to build industrial science and technology innovation centers with global influence and deepen scientific and technological system reform, he told the NPC deputies.

Accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern is the strategic priority in pursuing high-quality development, said Xi. He called for efforts to integrate the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reform, and modernize the industrial system in a speedier manner.

Noting that the real economy should be the focus in seeking economic development, Xi stressed advancing reforms in key areas, coordinating the building of a modern infrastructure system and a high-standard market system, and expanding institutional opening up.

Xi stressed that building up strength in agriculture is the foundation of a great modern socialist country, and promoting agricultural modernization is an essential requirement for achieving high-quality development.

Xi said China must take concrete moves to ensure stable and secure supply of grains and major farm produce. The country should foster and develop new industries and new forms of business in rural areas and broaden channels for farmers to increase their incomes and get rich, he said.

Xi further stressed that China should speed up the building of a beautiful and harmonious countryside that is desirable to live and work in.

The country needs to both improve science and technology and advance reforms in order to add impetus and vitality to agricultural and rural development, said Xi.

Xi said that the happiness and well-being of the people are the ultimate goals of promoting high-quality development. Primary-level governance and ensuring people's well-being are crucial to the people's immediate interests, and are fundamental to advancing common prosperity and building high-quality lives, he noted.

He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to bear in mind these tasks and strive to accomplish them at all times, so as to yield concrete results.

Xi emphasized the need to enhance the system of basic public services, noting that efforts ought to be exerted in facilitating the employment of key groups, regulating the distribution of incomes, and improving social security system and the services for elderly and underage groups.

He added that COVID-19 prevention and control work in the new phase must be carried out in a solid and meticulous manner, and underscored the need to continuously enhance China's systems of public health, disease prevention and control, and medical services.

To advance high-quality development, it is a must to uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership and ensure the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, said Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province, at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

