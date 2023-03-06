Home>>
Xi's moments with national political advisers
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:29, March 06, 2023
Since 2013, Xi Jinping has met national political advisers and joined their panel discussions at the annual session 10 times running. Let's review what Xi said to advisers during those visits.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses high-quality development in China's modernization endeavor
- Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
- A look at Xi's governance thought through catchphrases at "two sessions"
- Turning camellia trees into "source of wealth, happiness"
- An attentive listener to primary-level NPC deputies
- Xi's focus sheds light on top agenda at two sessions
- Xi Story: Fostering and mentoring young officials
- Books on study, practice of Xi Jinping's economic thought published
- Xi, Cote d'Ivoire's president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Empowering the disabled to chase their dreams
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.