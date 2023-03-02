Chinese prosecutors highlight juvenile protection in case handling

Xinhua) 11:44, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors have been taking a prudent approach to handling criminal cases involving juveniles, delivering targeted services to help them mend their ways and successfully re-enter into society.

Procuratorates have been implementing the policy of education, persuasion and redemption in handling juvenile delinquency cases, said Tong Jianming, deputy procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), at a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2022, 68.5 percent of juvenile offenders were pardoned from arrest and 59.9 percent from prosecution by procuratorates, 24.8 and 32.5 percentage points higher, respectively, than the figures for perpetrators of all age groups, including minors and adults, according to the SPP.

More than 5,100 juveniles who committed crimes were admitted into universities after being redeemed by procuratorates over the five years from 2018 to 2022, according to Tong.

