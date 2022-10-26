Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former bank chief
(Xinhua) 16:37, October 26, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank (CMB), for suspected bribe-taking, abuse of power, and trade on undisclosed information.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
Tian was also former secretary of the CMB Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The handling of the case is underway.
