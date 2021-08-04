China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor

Xinhua) 11:17, August 04, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking.

Li's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Wednesday.

The handling of the case is underway.

