China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor
(Xinhua) 11:17, August 04, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking.
Li's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Wednesday.
The handling of the case is underway.
