China's top procuratorate stresses guardianship in minor-related cases

Xinhua) 09:57, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial organs are to strengthen the role of guardianship in cases involving minors, according to a press conference organized by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Monday.

In handling cases involving juvenile delinquency or underage victims due to an absence of guardianship, procuratorial organs will issue a special order to urge the guardians to perform their statutory duties, the SPP said.

This new mechanism, which will be implemented nationwide from June 1, has earlier been tried in parts of the country including Fujian and Chongqing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)