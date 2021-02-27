Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Chinese procurators to improve skills in handling cybercrime cases

(Xinhua)    09:01, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior official with China's top procuratorate has called for procuratorates nationwide to enhance their capabilities in solving cybercrime cases.

Procurators should sharpen their skills in reviewing electronic data involved in cybercrime, Sun Qian, deputy procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Friday.

Sun called for greater scrutiny to be applied to the objectivity and legality of electronic data while identifying the connection between electronic data and other evidence to facilitate corroboration.

The SPP issued a guideline on handling cybercrime cases in January, which emphasized the need to establish a system to allow professionals with expertise in dealing with cybercrime, both in and outside procuratorates, to participate in cracking cybercrime cases.

Sun also noted that the SPP will regularly publicize typical cybercrime cases to guide local procuratorates in handling such cases and serve as a warning for the public to curb the high incidence of cybercrime.

