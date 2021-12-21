China's procuratorates optimize sentencing suggestions for guilty pleas
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has issued a guideline on providing sentencing suggestions to courts on cases where the suspects or defendants have pled guilty and accepted punishments.
It stipulates that corresponding evidence for each penalty measurement should be provided. It also clarifies sentencing suggestion procedures, and the mechanism of adjusting the sentencing suggestion if the courts have a different opinion.
China launched the guilty-plea system in 2018, which enables suspects or defendants to plead guilty and accept punishment in return for a more efficient litigation process or lesser penalty.
The system has significantly improved the quality and efficiency of handling cases, said the SPP.
In the first eleven months of 2021, Chinese procuratorial organs offered sentencing suggestions for 90.87 percent of cases, 54.97 percentage points higher than in the same period of 2019. The courts adopted 96.85 percent of these suggestions.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's procuratorates handle over 500,000 public interest litigation cases in 4 yrs
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor
- China's top procuratorate stresses guardianship in minor-related cases
- Chinese procurators to improve skills in handling cybercrime cases
- China's supreme procuratorate issues guideline on holding hearings while handling cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.