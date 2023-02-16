Chinese prosecutors file over 5.8 mln criminal indictments in 5 years

Xinhua) 10:25, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Between 2018 and 2022, Chinese prosecutors filed indictments for over 5.83 million criminal cases, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

The indictments included more than 435,000 cases involving crimes endangering public security and over 230,000 cases involving serious violence, Sun Qian, deputy procurator-general of the SPP, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Prosecutors also filed indictments in over 1,400 cases involving crimes of endangering national security, Sun said.

Furthermore, procuratorial agencies nationwide launched prosecutions in some 42,000 cases involving organized crimes, with over 3,600 suspects accused of acting as a "protective umbrella" for such offenses, according to data released at the press conference.

During the five-year period, both the number of serious violent crimes in the country and their proportion in all crimes dropped, the SPP said. However, crimes committed through the internet, and financial and securities-related crimes were on the rise.

Prosecutors have also been working with the country's supervisory agencies to deal with corruption cases. In the same period, more than 78,000 suspects were charged with embezzlement, bribe-taking and other duty-related crimes, according to the SPP.

