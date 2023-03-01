Home>>
India's GDP growth slows to 4.4 pct in 4th quarter, 2022
(Xinhua) 10:32, March 01, 2023
NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- India's economic growth rate slowed to 4.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, government data released on Tuesday said.
The figures, released by India's federal national statistical office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, showed that gross domestic product (GDP) growth in last October to December slowed to 4.4 percent from 6.3 percent in July to September.
According to the second advance estimates released by the government, India's GDP may grow 7 percent for the financial year 2022-23.
