Security arrangements made in Delhi after minister's arrest

Xinhua) 16:26, February 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Heavy security arrangements have been made at a few places in the Indian capital city on Monday, as Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption.

India's ace investigating agency CBI had arrested Sisodia late on Sunday night after questioning him for nearly 12 hours over corruption charges levelled against him in the "liquor scam" which had rocked the capital city nearly one and a half years ago. Sisodia had entered the CBI office on Sunday morning, and investigating sleuths continued to grill him throughout the day before finally arresting him in late night hours.

Sisodia is a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), or Common Man Party. He held several portfolios, including finance and education, in the Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. CBI sources alleged that he received a huge amount of money in return for allotting liquor vends to private companies in Delhi in October 2021.

Thousands of AAP workers are expected to hold protests on Monday at several places in Delhi, including Sisodia's official residence in the heart of the city. Heavy security arrangements have been made consequently.

According to media reports, Sisodia was to appear in court later in the day, following which legal proceedings would be initiated to file formal charges against him.

