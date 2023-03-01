Indian gov't asks states to monitor heat-related illnesses daily from March 1

Xinhua) 09:35, March 01, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry Tuesday asked states to disseminate a guideline document to the public for health preparedness in the wake of soaring heatwave, said officials.

A letter written by India's federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the states said that temperatures have already touched an unusual high at some places and substantial deviation from expected normal temperatures was being reported from some states.

The top health official said from Wednesday daily surveillance on health-related illnesses under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health in all states and districts will be conducted.

"Health departments of the state must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management," Bhushan said in the directive.

"Health facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured."

The letter said health facilities must increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels, energy conservation measures, and reduction of indoor heat.

The IMD has predicted an early onset of summer in India and a deficiency in rainfall was recorded in February in many parts of the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)