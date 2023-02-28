Home>>
Two sessions: Xi's agenda at a glance
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:02, February 28, 2023
The two sessions, which refers to annual gatherings of the top legislature and top political advisory body in China, is about to convene in Beijing.
This year's two sessions will be the 11th Xi Jinping has attended as top leader of the Party since 2013. Xi has been managing a packed schedule during the sessions over the years. Let's take a look.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Story: Roads to happiness on "roof of the world"
- Quotes from Xi: Their sacrifice will go down in history
- Xi meets Cambodian King, Queen Mother
- Xi on Lei Feng Spirit
- Xi Jinping calls for strengthening basic research to solidify self-reliance in science and technology
- Xi highlights science, tech self-reliance
- Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over heavy rains
- Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse
- Xi stresses basic research for self-reliance in science and technology
- Experts hail global value of 'shared future'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.