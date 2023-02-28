Two sessions: Xi's agenda at a glance

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:02, February 28, 2023

The two sessions, which refers to annual gatherings of the top legislature and top political advisory body in China, is about to convene in Beijing.

This year's two sessions will be the 11th Xi Jinping has attended as top leader of the Party since 2013. Xi has been managing a packed schedule during the sessions over the years. Let's take a look.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)