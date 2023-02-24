Home>>
Xi meets Cambodian King, Queen Mother
(Xinhua) 15:18, February 24, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Friday had a cordial meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
