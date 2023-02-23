Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over heavy rains
(Xinhua) 08:34, February 23, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the heavy casualties caused by heavy rains in Brazil.
Xi said that upon learning of the deadly rains in Sao Paulo state, which caused heavy casualties and property loss, he would like to express deep condolences over the victims, offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the people in the disaster-hit area, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse
- Xi stresses basic research for self-reliance in science and technology
- Experts hail global value of 'shared future'
- Book of Xi's discourses on urban development published
- Xi Jinping's The Governance of China, Volume Four: from a Western viewpoint
- Moments of President Xi Jinping with students
- Xi Jinping delivers speech at meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control work
- Top leadership hails victory over COVID
- Xi's article on economic work published
- Xi's article on economic work to be published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.