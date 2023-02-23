Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over heavy rains

Xinhua) 08:34, February 23, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the heavy casualties caused by heavy rains in Brazil.

Xi said that upon learning of the deadly rains in Sao Paulo state, which caused heavy casualties and property loss, he would like to express deep condolences over the victims, offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the people in the disaster-hit area, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

