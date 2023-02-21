Book of Xi's discourses on urban development published

February 21, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the work related to urban development has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has upheld the principle that cities should be built for the people, advanced people-centered new urbanization, and blazed a path of urban development with Chinese characteristics.

Xi's discourses in this regard offer an important guide for advancing the modernization of the urban governance system and capacity, promoting the level of new urbanization, and improving the urban environment, together with people's wellbeing and the competitiveness of cities. They are also of great significance in guiding the construction of modern cities that are harmonious, livable, dynamic and have distinctive features.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 300 relevant passages under seven subjects, excerpted from over 120 important spoken and written works that Xi made between November 2012 and December 2022. Some have been made public for the first time.

