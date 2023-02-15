Home>>
Xi's article on economic work to be published
(Xinhua) 16:52, February 15, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on major issues pertaining to the country's current economic work, will be published Thursday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
