Xi encourages Chinese medical personnel in Africa to deliver benefits to locals

Xinhua) 13:45, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday encouraged members of a Chinese medical team sent to Africa to benefit local people with their medical proficiency and medical ethics, and to better present China to the world through their concrete actions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter replying to the 19th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)