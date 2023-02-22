Home>>
Xi stresses basic research for self-reliance in science and technology
(Xinhua) 13:51, February 22, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged strengthening basic research so as to consolidate self-reliance and strength in science and technology.
Xi made the remarks when chairing the third group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
Xi said that strengthening basic research is an urgent requirement to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and it is the only way for building a world leader in science and technology.
