Xi on Lei Feng Spirit
(People's Daily App) 10:23, February 24, 2023
On September 28, 2018, President Xi Jinping visited a memorial hall for Lei Feng, a soldier well-known in China for his generosity and altruistic deeds, in Fushun, Liaoning Province, where Lei served in the army.
Calling Lei "a role model of an era" and Lei Feng spirit "everlasting," Xi said more "role models of an era" were needed to achieve national rejuvenation.
