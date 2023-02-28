Forum presents China's culture, tourism in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:23, February 28, 2023

SOFIA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A cultural and tourism forum was held here Monday to present the cultural and tourism resources of two major Chinese cities, Beijing and Ningbo.

Delegations from the two cities as well as representatives from Bulgarian businesses and institutions attended the event, which saw the signing of several agreements on furthering cooperation between Chinese and Bulgarian travel services.

Culture is a bridge that strengthens friendship and facilitates two-way communication, while tourism is a window through which people learn foreign culture and get to know the world, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said.

The event demonstrates China's desire and confidence to strengthen international cooperation in the field of cultural tourism, Dong said.

Mariela Modeva, Bulgaria's deputy minister of tourism, said that new and mutually beneficial policies and initiatives would help deepen bilateral cooperation and understanding, and thereby strengthen the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Her ministry was committed to strengthening mutual dialogue with China in the field of tourism, and expanding joint initiatives, Modeva said.

"I look forward to working closely together (with my Chinese counterparts) to meet both the challenges and opportunities of the future," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)