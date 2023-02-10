U.S. fashion designer shares experience of raising children in China

Xinhua) 14:50, February 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. fashion designer, who lived in China for 16 years and raised her children there, said that as an American parent in China, she has learned to appreciate the strong sense of shared values and of people connected as a nation.

In an article published in The New York Times in January, Heather Kaye, who spent 16 years in the international metropolis Shanghai with her husband, shared her experience and feelings about being an American parent of two daughters in China.

"My family's experience in China taught us that immersion in a culture with different answers to everyday questions alters how one sees the world," Kaye wrote.

She called on people, at the crucial moment, to learn from one another and build new bridges across the street, nation and world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)