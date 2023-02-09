Home>>
Test your China knowledge
(People's Daily App) 14:45, February 09, 2023
How much do you know about China? We prepared three different levels of difficulty in the questions that we ask random foreigners on the streets of Shanghai. See how they – or you – fare.
(Produced by Zhao Dantong, Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
