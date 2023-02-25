China calls for immediate improvements to coal mine safety

Xinhua) 10:48, February 25, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top emergency management watchdog on Friday ordered immediate safety rectifications at the nation's coal mines to eliminate major risks after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday.

Comprehensive inspections and rectifications should be conducted to root out the major hidden safety hazards in key sectors and fields, said the Ministry of Emergency Management, calling for efforts to resolutely prevent major accidents from happening, in order to safeguard people's lives and property and maintain social stability.

Efforts should be made to intensify safety oversight in coal mines and continue to crack down on the illegal mining, production and construction, the ministry said.

It also stressed strict safety management of other high-risk industries and strengthening disaster prevention and relief efforts.

