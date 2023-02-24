China's natural resources ministry joins coal mine rescue

Xinhua) 09:12, February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Natural Resources has launched emergency rescue efforts after a coal mine collapsed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Following the disaster on Wednesday, the ministry immediately sent experts to the site of the accident, arranged to make remote-sensing comparison maps overnight, assisted in search and rescue efforts and the analyzing of the causes of the accident, offered technical support for rescue efforts and the prevention of secondary disasters.

Meanwhile, the ministry dispatched six inspection teams to 12 provincial-level regions to carry out special supervision and inspection of major hidden dangers in workplace safety within the natural resources sector.

The early warning for geological disasters has also been launched ahead of schedule to guide local governments in preventing geological disasters, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)