China to strengthen international sci-tech cooperation: official

Xinhua) 15:19, February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to strengthen opening-up and cooperation in science and technology, and push for progress in bilateral and multilateral inter-governmental sci-tech cooperation for mutual benefit, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday.

China has established sci-tech cooperation relations with more than 160 countries and regions, and signed 116 inter-governmental agreements on sci-tech cooperation, Vice Minister Zhang Guangjun told a press conference.

In 2022, China signed or renewed 25 international sci-tech cooperation documents, and carried out fruitful cooperation with many countries in multiple fields including COVID-19 control, biodiversity, climate change and clean energy, Zhang added.

China will further strengthen opening-up in science and technology and strive to create a sound environment of openness and innovation, the vice minister said.

