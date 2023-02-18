Home>>
Workers make traditional bed locally called "Charpai" in Pakistan's Peshawar
(Xinhua) 09:57, February 18, 2023
A worker makes the frame of a traditional bed locally called "Charpai" in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 17, 2023. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
