Power outage in Pakistan caused by frequency fluctuation: report

Xinhua) 09:04, January 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) attributed the countrywide power outage on Monday to frequency fluctuation, the NTDC told media on Thursday.

The NTDC's preliminary report read that the frequency fluctuation caused the tripping of 500 KV transmission lines, and resultantly, 11,356 MW of electricity was knocked out from the NTDC system.

The report said that the fault had occurred as the system frequency surged suddenly to 57 MHz from 50 MHz, resulting in load and voltage imbalance in the system.

Millions of Pakistanis encountered a power outage on Monday morning after the power distribution system broke down.

All major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta lost their power supply completely.

