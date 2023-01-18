4 terrorists killed in counter-terror operation in SW Pakistan

Xinhua) 14:55, January 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Hoshab area of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Wednesday.

The operation was initiated to clear a terrorist's hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and raided, the ISPR said.

"While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, four terrorists opened fire onto the forces," the statement noted, adding that "during ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists have been killed."

The forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs from the terrorists, according to the ISPR.

