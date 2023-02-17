Wang Yi sends letter to inauguration ceremony of Preparatory Office of IOMed

Xinhua) February 17, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese State Councilor, on Thursday sent a letter to the inauguration ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), congratulating on the inauguration of the office.

The world is now in a new round of turbulence and transformation, Wang said, adding that effective solutions to tackle challenges, the ability to build consensus, and the sense of responsibility to lead the trend of the times are needed.

As a responsible major country, China has always acted as a builder of world peace, a defender of the international order and a provider of public goods, and actively explored the pathways to peaceful resolution of international disputes under the new circumstances, he said.

Wang noted that China has worked with relevant countries to jointly initiate the IOMed, in an effort to tackle differences through peaceful means, resolve disputes through dialogue and consultations, and reject zero-sum game with mutual benefit, adding that such an initiative echoes the international community's strong call for peace, security, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

Wang said he hoped that the Preparatory Office, with the strong support of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, will complete relevant negotiations at an early date and make greater contribution to the cause of human peace and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

