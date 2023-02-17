China-U.S. cooperation in line with interests of two peoples: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:24, February 17, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is in line with the interests of both the Chinese and U.S. people, and is also important for world economic growth, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The statistics of both sides showed that the two countries' bilateral trade values hit record highs in 2022, which reflected the resilience of China-U.S. trade and fully demonstrated that the economic structures of the two countries are quite complementary and that China-U.S. trade is mutually beneficial and win-win, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Shu said the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) recently stated that for American companies, the Chinese market is "not an option but a must," and that AmCham China will work with member companies to seize new development opportunities.

She also mentioned that the U.S.-China Business Council believes that "coupling" between the United States and China is a good strategy that will benefit the people of the two countries.

China will always adhere to open cooperation and provide opportunities for the world through its own development, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)