U.S. allegations regarding China airship "ludicrous": Iranian daily
(Xinhua) 09:22, February 17, 2023
TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Washington has leveled "ludicrous allegations" of China's civilian unmanned airship violating "territorial integrity," Iranian daily newspaper Tehran Times has recently commented.
The report quoted Beijing's explanation as saying that the balloon was meant to conduct "meteorological" research and had strayed into American airspace because of heavy winds.
"Experts have echoed the account, saying the hard-to-maneuver and high-altitude weather test balloon was blown by winds across North America," according to the daily.
The report said the U.S. accusations are "actually quite laughable" as balloons were used for surveillance purposes some 70 to 80 years ago.
