China to take countermeasures against US sanctions
China will take countermeasures against the US entities that undermine its national sovereignty, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.
The US "abused its military force, overacted and escalated the situation," Wang said, and "imposed sanctions over Chinese companies and institutions by using it as an excuse.”
China has repeated to the US that the entry of Chinese civilian unmanned airship into US airspace was an entirely unexpected, isolated event caused by force majeure, he said.
"China firmly opposes this and will take retaliation against relevant US entities which damage China's sovereignty and security in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard the national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.
