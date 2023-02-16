China's top legislature condemns U.S. House resolution on Chinese airship

Xinhua) 13:10, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Thursday strongly condemned and firmly opposed a recent U.S. House of Representatives resolution on the entry of a Chinese civilian unmanned airship into U.S. airspace.

The so-called resolution on China's use of a high-altitude balloon over United States territory hyped up the "China threat," which is nothing more than malicious hype-up and political manipulation, the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.

The NPC strongly condemned and firmly opposed it, the statement said.

