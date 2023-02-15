China opposes U.S placing Chinese entities on export control list

Xinhua) 08:11, February 15, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. move to place six Chinese entities on its export control list on the so-called grounds of supporting China's aerospace programs like military airships, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

For a long time, the United States has abused export control measures to oppress companies of other countries and disrupt regular economic and trade exchanges, the spokesperson said.

These moves severely hurt the legitimate rights and interests of affected companies, undermined the security and stability of global supply chains, and inhibited world economic recovery and growth, said the spokesperson.

China urges the U.S. side to stop the groundless suppression of Chinese firms, said the spokesperson, adding that the country will take necessary actions to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its firms.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)