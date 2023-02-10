China welcomes U.S. treasury secretary's willingness to visit China: commerce spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's willingness to visit the country, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Shu Jueting made the remarks at a press conference when commenting on media reports that Yellen has recently said she still hopes to visit China.

It is very important that the two sides maintain normal communications, Shu said, noting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held constructive talks with Yellen over half a day in Switzerland last month.

When answering questions on the Biden administration's move to stop providing U.S. companies with licences to export to Huawei, Shu said China has always opposed the United States' generalization of the concept of national security to impose unreasonable sanctions on and suppress Chinese companies in violation of market economy and international trade rules.

Such moves jeopardized global technological innovation and industrial and supply chain stability, said the spokesperson, adding that China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Regarding the U.S. release of its "notorious markets" list, Shu said such a move is highly unprofessional and irresponsible, and China is firmly opposed to it.

She said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights, and is constantly improving its legislative system, improving the efficiency of law enforcement, guiding industry self-discipline, and resolutely punishing infringements in accordance with the law.

"China is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with other countries on the protection of intellectual property rights, and help create a fair business environment for global companies," Shu said.

