China opposed to defining entire China-U.S. relations by competition: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United States to view China in an objective and rational way, follow a positive and practical China policy, and work with China to bring bilateral relations back on a track of stable and sound development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the China-related comments in U.S. President Joe Biden's recent State of the Union address.

China has always believed that China-U.S. relations should not be a zero-sum game where one side out-competes or thrives at the expense of the other, Mao said, adding that their respective success constitutes opportunities rather than challenges to each other, and the world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together.

China will neither shy away nor be fearful of competition but is opposed to using competition to define the entire China-U.S. relations, smearing a certain country under the pretext of competition and restraining the legitimate development rights of other countries, even at the expense of global industrial and supply chains, Mao said.

The spokesperson added that stable and sound China-U.S. relations are in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples and also meet the common expectations of the international community.

China will handle its ties with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and at the same time, China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, Mao said.

