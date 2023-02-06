China's defense ministry expresses stern protest against U.S. attack on civilian unmanned airship

Xinhua) 08:22, February 06, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Sunday expressed stern protest against the United States' use of force to attack China's civilian unmanned airship.

The U.S. attack was a clear overreaction, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a statement.

"We express solemn protest against the move by the U.S. side and reserve the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations," Tan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)