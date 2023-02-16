China to take countermeasures against U.S. entities undermining China's sovereignty, security: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against relevant U.S. entities that have undermined China's sovereignty and security in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and institutions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that the entry of a Chinese civilian unmanned airship into the U.S. airspace is an entirely unintended, unexpected and isolated event caused by force majeure, and that the Chinese side has repeatedly communicated this to the U.S. side.

However, the United States overreacted by abusing the use of force and escalating the situation, Wang said, adding that the United States used the incident as an excuse to impose illegal sanctions over Chinese companies and institutions.

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against relevant U.S. entities that have undermined China's sovereignty and security to safeguard China's sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests," Wang said.

