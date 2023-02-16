In pics: 3D-printed statue replica displayed in Qingdao

People's Daily Online) 10:44, February 16, 2023

A 3D-printed Buddha statue, which is 9.93 meters tall, is seen inside an art gallery in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2023. The statue is a replica of the original Buddha statue in the third cave of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong city, north China's Shanxi Province. With a length of 17.9 meters and width of 13.6 meters, the replica is the world's first large-scale cultural relic project reproduced through 3D printing. Some 10,000 pictures were taken, and the model of the statue was divided into 842 pieces. It took three months to assemble the replica of the Buddha statue. (CNS Photo/Han Jiajun)

