Home>>
In pics: 3D-printed statue replica displayed in Qingdao
(People's Daily Online) 10:44, February 16, 2023
A 3D-printed Buddha statue, which is 9.93 meters tall, is seen inside an art gallery in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2023. The statue is a replica of the original Buddha statue in the third cave of the Yungang Grottoes in Datong city, north China's Shanxi Province. With a length of 17.9 meters and width of 13.6 meters, the replica is the world's first large-scale cultural relic project reproduced through 3D printing. Some 10,000 pictures were taken, and the model of the statue was divided into 842 pieces. It took three months to assemble the replica of the Buddha statue. (CNS Photo/Han Jiajun)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese researchers gain ground in 3D-printed hydrogels
- 3D printing speeds up production of missiles
- Researchers propose 3D printing approach to develop high-strength titanium alloy
- 3D printing technology propels intelligent construction
- Funeral home uses 3D printing to reconstruct disfigured faces of the deceased
- Chinese scientists explore space manufacturing with 3D printing
- 3D printing used in unconventional brick production: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.