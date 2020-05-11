3D printing used in unconventional brick production: report

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- If a construction project requires unconventional brick shapes, 3D printing now provides a solution. East China's Shanghai Municipality has applied the technology in a riverbank renovation project of the Suzhou Creek, a river passing through the city center.

Science and Technology Daily reported Monday that 3D printing had been used in brick production of the project. The printing machine sprayed and overlaid high-strength mortar material according to computer patterns. The whole printing process was controlled by a computer program, with an error range of three to eight millimeters.

3D printing allows flexible modeling of bricks and is suitable for custom-tailored production, said the report.

Compared with traditional craft, 3D printing improves the construction efficiency of a single brick by 70 to 80 percent and shortens the production cycle by 60 to 80 percent.

Without templates and other supporting materials, the production made no sediment, broken stones or dust. Construction noise and waste were also reduced.

The technology will remarkably improve construction quality and efficiency, as well as protect the environment, the report said.