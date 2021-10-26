Researchers propose 3D printing approach to develop high-strength titanium alloy

Xinhua) 14:05, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Researchers have proposed a 3D printing strategy to develop titanium alloy with high strength and plasticity, according to a recent report published in the journal Science.

The inhomogeneity of composition in metallic materials is often regarded as a major defect. But, researchers have found that the inhomogeneity of composition to a certain extent contributes to the fabrication of unique heterogeneous microstructure, which can improve the mechanical properties of materials.

They applied the 3D printing approach by combining two types of common alloy powders and achieved micrometer-scale concentration modulations of the elements, China Science Daily reported.

This is a metastable titanium alloy with a lava-like microstructure, the report quoted Chain-Tsuan Liu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering as saying.

The unique microstructure gives the alloy excellent mechanical properties and fine grain structure, helping it achieve high uniform deformation ability, extremely high strength and low density.

The design strategy is expected to improve mechanical properties in other alloy system as well.

